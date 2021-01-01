From justice design group
Justice Design Group Dark Bronze Justice Design Group CLD-8443-30-LED3-2100 Era 3 Light 26-3/4" Wide Integrated... Model CLD-8443-30-DBRZ-LED3-2100
Advertisement
Justice Design Group CLD-8443-30-LED3-2100 Era 3 Light 26-3/4" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed of resin and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Comes with Clouds resin oval shadesIntegrated 9 watt LED lightingReversible mounting capableDimmable UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 26-3/4"Extension: 5-1/4"Shade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2100Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 27 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Vanity Light Dark Bronze