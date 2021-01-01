Justice Design Group Brushed Nickel Justice Design Group CLD-8442-55 Era 2 Light 15-1/2" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light... Model CLD-8442-55-NCKL (Indoor

From justice design group

Justice Design Group CLD-8442-55 Era 2 Light 15-1/2" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light

Description

Justice Design Group CLD-8442-55 Era 2 Light 15-1/2" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed of resin and metalRectangular Clouds resin shadesRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsMountable with lights directed upward or downwardDimmable when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-1/4"Width: 15-1/2"Extension: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Brushed Nickel

