From justice design group
Justice Design Group CLD-8437-55 Clouds 5.5" Regency 1 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Justice Design Group CLD-8437-55 Clouds 5.5" Regency 1 Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce The Clouds Collection is the perfect choice for design applications that require a clean, soft-contemporary look. With a composition of neutral color tones, this collection will add a warm ambient glow to any décor.Features:Comes with rectangular resin shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceUL rated for use in damp locationsShade made of clouds resin1 Year Limited WarrantyReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Width: 5.5"Height: 7.5"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B13Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vDimmable: No Brushed Nickel