From justice design group
Justice Design Group CLD-8426-55-LED6-4200 Tetra 6 Light 50-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Justice Design Group CLD-8426-55-LED6-4200 Tetra 6 Light 50-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed of resin and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Rectangular Clouds resin shadesIntegrated 9 watt LED lightingMountable with lights directed upward or downward UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 50-1/2"Extension: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 4200Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 54 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Vanity Light Brushed Nickel