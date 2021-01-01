From justice design group lighting
Justice Design Group Lighting CLD-8014-10-DBRZ-LED4-2800 Aria LED 4-Light Chandelier-Dark Bronze Finish with Clouds Cylinder with Flat Rim Shade
Advertisement
Made from metal and Clouds resin Includes 36 watt dedicated LED engine Adjustable height with included rigid stem kit, rigid stem kit includes (3) 12 inch stems and (1) 6 inch stem, additional rigid stem kits are available Rigid stem kit has a 360-degree ball swivel at the canopy (hang-straight) Suitable for use in Damp locations, Weight: 17.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group