Justice Design Group CLD-7619W Monolith 42" Wide LED Outdoor Linear Chandelier - with Clouds Shade Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Chandeliers

Justice Design Group CLD-7619W Monolith 42" Wide LED Outdoor Linear Chandelier - with Clouds Shade FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a clouds resin shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 54-3/4"Width: 42"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 27 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 27"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3040Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 38 watts Matte Black