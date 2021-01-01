Basco CLCH05A6057OB Classic 57" High x 60" Wide Bypass Framed Tub Door with Obscured Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Bypass

Basco CLCH05A6057OB Classic 57" High x 60" Wide Bypass Framed Tub Door with Obscured Glass Basco CLCH05A6057OB Features:Covered under Basco's limited lifetime warrantyA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look and feel to the showerBypass shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationBottom threshold designed to repel water away from entranceThis is a shower door only – a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width – be sure your desired opening measures between the "Trim-able to Door Openings" note belowBasco CLCH05A6057OB Specifications:Overall Height: 57" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 60" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 60"Door Openings: 56" to 60" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/16"Number of Panels: 2 Bypass Chrome