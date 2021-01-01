Basco CLCH05A4065OB Classic 65-1/2" High x 40" Wide Bypass Framed Shower Door with Obscured Glass Chrome Showers Shower Doors Bypass

Basco CLCH05A4065OB Classic 65-1/2" High x 40" Wide Bypass Framed Shower Door with Obscured Glass Basco CLCH05A4065OB Features:Covered under Basco's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of durable 3/16" glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guard railsA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look and feel to the showerBypass shower door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsAn integrated towel bar makes it easy to reach your bath towel after bathingDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationThis is a shower door only – a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width – be sure your desired opening measures between the "Trim-able to Door Openings" note belowBasco CLCH05A4065OB Specifications:Overall Height: 65-1/2" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 40" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 40" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Door Opening(s): 38" to 40" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/16"Number of Panels: 2 Bypass Chrome