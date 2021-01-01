From bel air lighting
Bel Air Lighting Clayton 2-Light Rubbed Oil Bronze Vanity Light
The Clayton Collection is a decorative way to bring light into your bath or powder room. This Traditional fixture will complement a wide variety of decor and is easy to coordinate with your existing pieces. Features include two Marbleized Glass rounded shades and a Rubbed Oil Bronze finish on the oval back wall plate. The Clayton 14 in. Vanity Bar fixture is easy to install with the shades in the up or down position.