Claudius 2 - Drawer Nightstand

Description: Fashion style: innovative storage bedside table design, add color to the home Multi-storey: large-capacity drawer design to meet more storage needs Physical retreat, solid support: natural solid wooden table legs, creating a beautiful visual experience, strengthening support Drawer storage: double drawer design large capacity storage, increase storage space Smooth sealing: professional hot melt seal is firm, beautiful and not easy to fall off Invisible handle, beautiful and practical: retain the overall beauty of the margin, the invisible handle is easier Smooth edge sealing, careful details: Every detail we do with our heart, smooth edge sealing technology, products are not easy to warp Easy to assemble and easy to disassemble Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Material: MDF Color: Wild oak Drawer color: white Size: 40x30x50cm/15.7x11.8x19.7in Gross weight:20.59lb Package Content: 1 x Bedside tableFeatures:Nightstand with pull out trayColor (Color: Walnut): WalnutColor (Color: Yellow): YellowFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: MDFFrame Wood Species: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesFelt Lined Drawers: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Roller GlidesDovetail Joints: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: WoodRemovable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Cable Management: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Wood Tone (Color: Yellow): Light WoodDS Wood Tone (Color: Walnut): Espresso WoodFloating Shelf: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCPSIA Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Rec