From classy mom quotes co.
Classy Mom Quotes Co. Mamasaurus Mama Dinosaur Watercolor Flowers Mothers Day Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Features a beautiful T rex With a watercolor Flower pattern. Perfect for a Cool Mom who loves Flowers and the Tyrannosaurus rex. Mamasaurus Mama Dinosaur Watercolor Flowers Mothers Day Gift Makes a perfect Present idea for a Sweet Mommy who loves Dinosaurs! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only