First came wood, then came canvas, and now we introduce our 'Framed Giclee Textured Wall Art.' 100% Made in USA as always, we start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. Ready to hang. Stupell Industries Classy and Fabulous Fashion Quote with Pearls Framed 20-in H x 16-in W Country Wood Print | AGP-188-GFF-16X20