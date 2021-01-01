Classroom Headphones Bulk 5 Pack, Student On Ear Color Varieties, Comfy Swivel Earphones for Library, School, Airplane, Kids, for Online Learning.

AMAZING SOUND AT BULK RATES- Sonitum brings a value-packed set of student headphones that are colorful comfy and deliver HQ sound on all smart devices. They are universally compatible thanks to their 3.5mm jack and make the perfect choice when in quiet environments or when travelling. DESIGNED FOR COMFORT- Our earphones come with a lightweight adjustable design that delivers a perfect fit for both adults and kids soft ear cushions for long-wear comfort as well as a bendable material construction which makes for greater durability. Furthermore all our headphones feature swivel cups so that you can stack and store them easily! A HIGHLY VERSATILE & VALUE-PACKED OFFER- Sonitum headphones are a highly reliable choice for classrooms airlines libraries art galleries kindergartens health centers museums computer classes as well as ideal for remote learning traveling online studying watching movies & listening to music.