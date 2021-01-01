Ottomanson Classics Collection Pro Convertible Sofabed with Storage,Royal Blue

Rest with the best in the comfort of your family and friends. We welcome you to try out our new furniture collection that is manufactured in partner with Casamode Furniture in order to achieve the most optimal quality possible. Fashion and function coalesce for optimal versatility, making this furniture suitable for any space and existing decor. The classy clean-lined upholstery is available in a rich color palette for every type of aesthetic. It also features hidden storage for your extra messy stuff, blankets, or even cluttered toys from your kids & pets, and it instantly turns any room into a guest room. To unfold this into a sleeper, simply lift the seat part and click-clack the backrest allowing for a flat position, which will also come in handy if you just feel too tired or lazy to go to bed after watching some TV. For ease of assembly, please refer to the assembly documents provided.