BOCCHI Farmhouse Sinks bring back the ultimate material to your kitchen. Fireclay, a 100% natural organic and recyclable material used by craftsman for centuries to create timeless appliances has now returned to your kitchen. With the firing in our kilns up to 2000Ð? temperatures, Fireclay becomes the most durable material used in today's kitchens. Thus, dealing with extreme heat coming from pots and pans is definitely not a problem. Due to their special glaze coating fused with the fireclay body, our sinks have a non-porous, uniform, scratch and stain resistant surface. With its protective bottom grid and distinctive looks, BOCCHI Farmhouse Sinks are truly crafted to match your design and functional desires. BOCCHI Classico Farmhouse Apron Front 30-in x 18-in Black Single Bowl Kitchen Sink | 1138-005-0120