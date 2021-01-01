Classico Color Self-Watering Indoor/Outdoor Planter by Lechuza - Color: Black (13244)

The Classico Color Self-Watering Indoor/Outdoor Planter from Lechuza introduces a simple and clean silhouette to the dÃ©cor of the home. Working with a variety of plant life, this piece rests easy inside and outside of the home, containing a gallon-sized water reservoir that waters the plants whenever they are in need. Wonderfully innovative in design both inside and out, Lechuza's line of self-watering planters are making metaphorical waves the world over. Originating from a concept by the company's owner who wanted a stylish planters with long-term irrigation for his own private use, the resulting product has inspired both professional interior landscapers and consumers alike.Featuring a sub-irrigation system hidden by the beautiful outer shell, Lechuza planters are available in many different shapes and sizes from low and long to tall and statuesque. Designed and made in Germany, Lechuza is commited to environmental responsible manufacturing. Color: Black.