Best Classico 48" Wall Mount Canopy Pro Style Range Hood WP28M48SB

Wall Mount Pro-Style Range Hood with Optional Blowers, Variable Speed Rotary Control, Heat Sentry, 2-Level Halogen Lighting and Hi-Flow Baffle Filters: 48" Width. Now offered with the exclusive iQ Blower System with GPS Technology. For the quietest, most energy efficient and fastest smoke and odor removal available from a range hood in its class. Two level, Halogen lighting (4 bulbs, GU10, MR16, 50-watt, bulbs included) floods the cooktop and surrounding area for clear visibility. Variable Speed Rotary Control with last setting memory allows you to choose just the right speed to handle what's cooking. Distinctive, hybrid aluminum mesh and stainless steel Hi-Flow baffle filters effectively capture grease. And are dishwasher safe making it easier to have a cleaner, odor-free kitchen. Heat Sentry detects excessive heat. Adjusts blower speed to high automatically to prolong product life by reducing damaging effects of high temperatures. Choice of Internal iQ6, iQ12, P6 and P12 blowers. P3 now available for 300 CFM applications. Eight exterior and In-line blower choices. From 280 to 1,500 CFM provide optimum performance at the lowest sound levels by moving the blower outside the kitchen. Flexible design allows for vertical or horizontal duct direction. Optional decorative 12" soffit flue (AEWP) provides installation choices to increase design flexibility. Can be used with optional Universal make-up air damper to replace air exhausted out of the house only when the hood is turned ON. Helps with ventilation to keep your home fresh while reducing energy consumption. Finish: 430 Stainless Steel - 22 Gauge. Blower: Optional Internal and External Blowers. Non-Duct Recirculation: No. Fan Speed: Variable Speed Rotary Control. Last Speed Memory: Yes. Lighting: 2-Level Halogen. Filters: Hi-Flow Baffle Filters. Dishwasher Safe Filters: Yes. Heat Sentry: Yes. Connector: 8" Round (Internal), 10" Round (External). Overall Width: 48". Overall Depth: 24". Overall Height: 18". Shipping Weight: 74.0 Lbs.