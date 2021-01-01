From dii

DII Classic Woven Tabletop Collection Indoor/Outdoor Placemat Set, 15" Diameter, Natural 6 Count

$19.99 on sale
($20.99 save 5%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

SET OF SIX: Round placemats have a diameter of 15" EASY CARE: 100% polypropylene, shake briskly and wipe with damp sponge or cloth ADDS A FINISHING TOUCH: Our placemats feature a sturdy braided woven design and round silhouette, provides a pop of color to liven up meals or gatherings ENHANCE YOUR HOME: Add charm by placing lush potted plants atop our placemats in the foyer or on entryway tables for a warm and earthly welcome FOR MORE DÉCOR: DII offers delightful home products including themed cloth napkins & rings, table runners and tablecloths; Click the DII link at the top of the page to explore our collections or search "DII Table Tops"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com