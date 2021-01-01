Corelle Classic Winter Frost White 2-Quart Serving Bowl, Set of 3

The Corelle Livingware Serving Bowls Winter Frost White, Set of 3 is the original break and chip-resistant glass dinnerware. These pretty pieces are designed for everyday use. The white serving bowls made with Corelle's signature material, Vitrelle. This scratch and stain resistant material is created from three layers of glass that are compressed under extreme heat and laminated for strength. The bowls have a 2 qt capacity. Their simple white color blends effortlessly with nearly any dishes, as well as coordinating Corelle pieces. Corelle serving bowls are microwave and oven safe and dishwasher safe for easy clean up. Additional Corelle pieces are sold separately.