Highwood Classic Westport White 3-Piece Recycled Plastic Outdoor Conversation Set

Welcome to Highwood. Welcome to relaxation. Nothing defines outdoor relaxation quite like an Adirondack chair. With a look befitting harbor towns, lighthouses and sandy beaches, the Classic Westport Chair is perfect for open-air entertaining. Featuring our traditional design and contoured seat, created for maximum comfort, this chair will be a family favorite that will last from season to season. Set includes 2 Classic Westport Adirondack Chairs and 1 Folding Side Table. Explore the entire Highwood product line to coordinate other beautiful and durable products to enhance your outdoor living space. Still not sure. Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition of Highwood in person. The chairs have been load-tested, per ASTM 1561-03 (2008) standard for Outdoor plastic furniture, and have a 500 lbs. weight capacity. Some assembly is required (see assembly guide) and assembled set dimensions: 84 in. W x 38.1 in. H x 33.4 in. D (77 lbs.).