Safavieh Classic Vintage Collection Border Geometric Square Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿What's Old Is New Again In Safavieh's Classic Vintage Collection Of Rugs Inspired By The Trend To Recycling Old Carpets And Over-Dyeing Them In Brilliant Colors To Camouflage Stains And Flaws. Each Rug Is Power Loomed In India In A Low Cut Pile To Recreate The Threadbare Appearance Of Worn Vintage Carpets. Yarns Are Deliberately Dyed Unevenly To Add Old-World Character To The Collection's Classic Persian And Turkish Designs. This Is A Great Addition To Your Home Whether In The Country Side Or Busy City.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: SquareMeasurements: 72 Width/Inches, 72 Length/InchesBase Material: 90% Cotton, 10% PolyesterPile Height: 1/8 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported