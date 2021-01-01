From e-a-r

E-A-R Classic Uncorded Earplugs (200 per Box), Yellow

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

E-A-R Classic uncorded earplugs offer a reliable choice in hearing protection and conservation. Slow-recovery, low-pressure foam conforms to the shape of the ear canal to help create a comfortable, snug, noise barrier. These disposable earplugs are flame-resistant and uniquely moisture-resistant. Poly bag keeps PVC earplugs clean before use. Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) is 29 decibels. CSA Class AL. Earplugs are test-compatible with 3M E-A-Rfit Validation System. Color: Yellow.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com