E-A-R Classic Uncorded Earplugs (200 per Box), Yellow
E-A-R Classic uncorded earplugs offer a reliable choice in hearing protection and conservation. Slow-recovery, low-pressure foam conforms to the shape of the ear canal to help create a comfortable, snug, noise barrier. These disposable earplugs are flame-resistant and uniquely moisture-resistant. Poly bag keeps PVC earplugs clean before use. Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) is 29 decibels. CSA Class AL. Earplugs are test-compatible with 3M E-A-Rfit Validation System. Color: Yellow.