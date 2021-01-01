Classic Unbreakable Wine Glasses-100% Tritan Plastic Stem Wine Glasses, Dishwasher Safe,BPA Free

Product descriptionColor:Clear Size:23-ounce6-piece Stem Wine Glasses, 23-OunceIdeal for entertaining or everyday use, All-Purpose Wine Glasses make a wonderful addition to any kitchen or barware collection. The wine glass beautifully holds all types of wine, and it works especially well for white varieties, like chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, or pinot grigio. The set also works well as a housewarming or holiday gift for that wine-lover on your list.Simple EleganceEach wine glass features a long, gently curved bowl, an elongated thin stem that flares slightly out at the top and bottom, and a flat round base for stability.BPA-Free and Unbreakable Acrylic (New Plastic)made of Acrylic (New Plastic),The raw material comes from USA Eastman company.The BPA-free stemware promotes optimal wine presentation, a delightful sound when clinked for a toast, and enjoyable sipping when relaxing after work or socializing with friends.Holds 23 OuncesThe set includes 6pcs all-purpose wine glasses, each offering a 23-ounce capacity, which allows for pleasing portions with room to swirl."