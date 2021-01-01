Bigelow Classic Green Tea Bags, 28/Box (RCB00388)

Get a caffeine boost with this delicious green tea that is picked by hand at high-elevations and gently processed to bring out the best flavors. Each packet of Bigelow green tea is wrapped in a foil pouch to keep the flavor fresh and savory. Bigelow Classic Green Tea has the pure clean taste of green tea leaves harvested in high altitudes and gently processed for a smooth flavor that is neither harsh nor bitter. Perfect anytime..28 tea bags per box give you a plentiful supply of teas.Simply crafted with green tea leaves.All Natural, Non-GMO, Kosher, Gluten Free.Green tea bags give you a delicious, easy cup of tea.Regular caffeinated tea.Pour a cup of Bigelow green tea for soothing, earthy flavor on stressful days..Bigelow Classic Green Tea provides essential antioxidants making it both delicious and healthy! Our tea is not harsh not too grassy but smooth and very delicate... easy to drink hot or iced. Enjoy the whole cup and then treat yourself to another. Our tea bags are sealed for freshness in airtight flavor protecting fresh packs to ensure your full enjoyment. Leave it to Mother Nature and Bigelow! Mother Nature gave us a wonderful gift when she packed powerful antioxidants into green tea. These powerful antioxidants in green tea act as natural combatants that contribute to healthy cell integrity by absorbing harmful free radicals. More and more studies are showing that drinking 2-3 cups a day may contribute to your body's well being. But not all green tea tastes the same. Bigelow uses only the finest quality tea grown in higher-elevation gardens and hand picked at its peak. Then we carefully process the tea to bring out it's natural smooth flavor. The tea bags are then sealed in flavor-protecting pouches to ensure our green tea's goodness. What more can you ask for a product that contains antioxidants and tastes great! So go ahead enjoy a cup or two or three throughout your busy day. Bigelow Green Tea drink it once and you'll discover a whole new dimension in green tea enjoyment. Another quality product from the Bigelow family blenders of fine tea for three generations. Blended and packaged in the U.S.A.