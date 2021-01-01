From liberty fabrics
Liberty Fabrics Classic Tana Lawn Wiltshire Bluberry Garden Green/Yellow, Fabric by the Yard
Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Import Designation: Made in the USA or Imported Fabric care instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Tumble Dry Low From the world famous Liberty Fabrics this exquisite cotton lawn fabric is finely woven silky very lightweight and ultra soft. This gorgeous fabric is oh so perfect for flirty blouses dresses lingerie even quilting. Colors include cream olive green navy light blue chartreuse rust and tan. Perfect for flirty blouses, dresses, lingerie, even quilting. Colors include cream, olive green, navy, light blue, chartreuse, rust, and tan.