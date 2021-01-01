Leifheit Classic String Mop Set, Blue/White

Leifheit Classic Mop Set from Leifheit has a flexible mop head of absorbent viscose strips that remove dirt and water in a flash, leaving more time for the finer things in life. This floor cleaning mop set includes a handy 3 Gal. (12-litre) bucket with wringer attachment for wringing the mop from standing. This cloth strip-style of mop is ideal for wiping large areas quickly and cleaning corners, stairs, and closely around furniture and table legs and cleaning those hard-to-reach corners. Its vicose strips are 10.6 in. L (27 cm) and suited to all hard floor types like tiles, stone, or PVC. The removable microfiber mop head can be washed at 140°F (60°C). The Leifheit Classic Mop's stable 3-piece handle is made of steel and is 47 in. L (120 cm). Color: Blue/White.