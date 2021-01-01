From gomadic
gomadic classic straight usb cable for the vivitar vivicam 25 - uses tipexchange technology
Specification: Cable length: (50 inches), Outer Shell Material: (Flexible PU), Internal Leads: 24AWG, Gomadic TipExchange Connector Design (Vivitar ViviCam 25 Specific) Flexible cable measures 50 inches in total length. Included connector tip and wiring is unique to Vivitar ViviCam 25 specification. High quality data cable, uniquely designed to provide reliable data synchronization to the Vivitar ViviCam 25 from any PC data port. A quality product backed by the comprehensive Gomadic Lifetime Warranty. Upgradeable Gomadic TipExchange Technology protects your investment by providing a mechanism to upgrade the physical connector plug to adapt the cable to work with other devices. (Additional connector tips sold separately).