From gomadic

Gomadic Classic Straight USB Cable for The Aiptek i2 3D Video Camcorder with Power Hot Sync and Charge Capabilities - Uses TipExchange Technology

$27.56
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Gomadic Classic Straight USB Cable for The Aiptek i2 3D Video.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com