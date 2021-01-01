Classic Stainless Steel Cookware, Fry Pan, 2-piece

Best Quality Guranteed. Impact-bonded aluminum bases provide fast, even heating. Safe for the stove, oven, broiler, and dishwasher. Long, ergonomic handles provide a secure grip even with full, heavy pans, stay cool even when pan is hot, and are double-riveted by hand. Fill lines make measuring easy, and covers have straining holes that line up with pour spouts to drain liquids without having to use a separate colander. Flat, wide bottoms heat evenly and provide plenty of room for cooking. The sloped sides are designed for easy tossing and rolling. Stainless steel fry pan protected by 's full 10-year warranty.