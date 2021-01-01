Complete the look in your bathroom with a shower from the Classic Bath Collection. Delta® showers with Monitor® pressure-balance valves are engineered to make sure you don’t experience a sudden and possibly unsafe change in water temperature as a result of running water elsewhere, such as using a dishwasher, flushing a toilet or running a washing machine. While other products may gather unsightly mineral buildup over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look — with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta showers are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Delta Classic Stainless 1-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) Rubber | T13420-SS