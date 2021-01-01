From red barrel studio
Brown Classic Solid Pine Bedroom Set 3-Piece Set
This classic configurable bedroom set can bring an exquisite touch to your bedroom. It is made of 100% solid pine wood. This bedroom set has a sturdy structure and can be used for many years. Each piece adopts simple and smooth lines, and is emphasized by subtle details such as antique knob hardware. This piece has an environmentally friendly design with minimal impact on the environment, because all wood comes from renewable forests.