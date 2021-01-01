Classic Solar Shade | Blinds.com | 24"x36"

Smart design, sleek designer style and modern technology combine to create the Blinds.com Classic Solar Shade. Guard your home and furnishings against glare and damaging UV rays, preserve your outside view and add compelling color and texture all with these innovative window treatments - all with effortless operation. Remarkably customizable, attractive and easy to install, these roller shades are available in several colors and weaves suited to stand out for their style and function throughout your home. They offer a wide range of openness factors to meet your specific needs for every space and are paired with coordinated, neutral hardware. The level of light control, clarity of your outdoor view and privacy depends on your solar shade's openness factor. A higher openness provides better view-through with a lesser degree of light control while smaller openness factors with tighter weaves provide more light control but a less clear view outward. Choose between several lift options including continuous cord loop, SmartRelease, cordless and motorized to fit the needs of all of your windows in any space. The Pro-lift motorized lift system can accommodate 15 channels individually or simultaneously and an improved cordless lift system eliminates unnecessary tugging - simply raise or lower your shade to the desired position. For high or hard to reach windows, a fiberglass pole is included to raise and lower your cordless shade. This roller shade also boasts a new installation strip called Raceway that comes standard with the SmartRelease lift option and the versatile dual shade. Our dual roller shade offers two separate fabrics that operate independently on one mechanism to alternate between your preferred light, privacy and style requirements. In addition, you'll find that the optional aluminum light guard will cover side light gaps for the best coverage. For side by side windows with small gaps, these roller shades can also be coupled. Coupled shades allow two shades to be operated together by one control. For a complete and finished look, select from 4 available valances to match this shade to your home's specific style. Magnetic hold-downs are available so that you can also coordinate your glass door needs for cohesive style and ease of use.Install Time: 10-15 MinutesConsiderationsAt night, solar shades will allow visibility into the room from outside. For more privacy and maximum light control, consider one of our blackout roller shades.Inside-mounted roller shades will have an approximate 1" vertical "light gap" between the edge of the fabric and the window casing on the cord-loop side and a 5/8" light gap on the other side. This is because the fabric must be cut narrower than the operating mechanisms at the top. To eliminate this light gap, consider an outside mount.Child Safety Information:This product can be made safer for places where children and pets may be present, with the selection of the Cordless or Motorized upgrade. All other versions of this product have cords that may be accessible, and are not recommended for windows where children or pets may be present.Warranty:With the assurance of the Blinds.com Warranty, you can trust that this product will last and provide added value and beauty to your home.SureFit LogoSurefit(TM) GuaranteeWith SureFit(TM), a Blinds.com exclusive, we make sure you have complete peace measuring for any product we offer. If you made a mistake measuring your blind, we'll remake it at no cost to you. * You don't even pay for the return shipping of your old blind!*You only pay if there's a price difference between your old and new blind, or if the new blind requires a shipping fee (generally, this applies when it's over 94" wide).Important Disclaimer:Limit 1 remake per item; 4 item remakes per household per lifetime (unless the error is ours, in which case, we'll make it right!).Same-product exchanges only, within 30 calendar days of receipt of package.Changes are restricted to size and mount only.Refunds are not offered under this guarantee.Not Covered Under This Guarantee:Commercial orders: any order containing 25 or more of the same product, of tax exempt status, or containing any Blinds.com Commercial brand product.Any product ordered outside our recommended sizes or specifications, which can be found on the product page. | Classic Solar Shade