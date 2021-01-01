The classic series doors are the most sleek and stylish of all our many series of components with its even #4 light brushed finishes, they are offered with same matching finish as grill, and other doors and drawers with polished handles. Doors fit flush against island exterior wall, so it’s perfect for multiple types of installation whether on stone or stucco, and with pre-drilled frame holes allow for easy installation. Sunstone Classic Series Built-In Grill Cabinet Single Door Stainless Steel | A-DV1724