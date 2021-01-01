Sandusky Classic Series 36 in. W x 72 in. H x 24 in. D Combination Storage Cabinet with Adjustable Shelves in Black

Store important items safely with this Sandusky Combination Storage Cabinet. Offering ample room for organization, it features four adjustable shelves that hold up to 180 lbs. each for even weight distribution. It also has a raised bottom shelf. This welded steel storage unit is made with a 3-point locking system to keep your valuables safe, while three sturdy sets of hinges on each door offer additional durability. The cabinet's powder-coated finish resists chipping and corrosion, while adding a touch of style to your office or commercial space. This storage cabinet has Greenguard Gold Certification and meets ANSI/BIFMA furniture sustainability standards. It comes fully assembled - just add lock and handle. Color: Black.