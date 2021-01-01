DUROGREEN Classic Rocker White and Driftwood Gray Plastic Outdoor Rocking Chair

Lazy summer evenings are calling your name. What better way to enjoy them than rocking in your DUROGREEN Rocking Chair with a tall glass of iced tea. And the good news you'll be able to relax in your rockers for years to come. DUROGREEN Rocking chairs are made of premium recycled plastic lumber, stainless steel hardware and quality craftsmanship. Our chairs can stand up to changing seasons and extreme outdoor elements. You wont have to worry about warping, rotting, cracking, chipping or splintering any more. Our recycled material is resistant to the hazards that destroy traditional wood designs. The rocker isn't just durable and long-lasting, its got classic charm. Its been engineered to deliver a steady rocking motion. In a word, perfection.