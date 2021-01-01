GelPro Classic Quill Toast 20 in. x 72 in. Comfort Kitchen Mat

GelPro Classic, the 100% gel-filled floor mats, are engineered to provide the ideal balance of premium comfort and support. Each mat has a patented gel core that conforms to the shape of your feet while reducing discomfort caused by standing on hard flooring. The gel takes pressure off your feet, back and legs while standing on hard flooring for long periods of time. This revolutionary comfort solution is ideal for use in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, craft room and at stand-up desks. Color: Toast.