GE Classic Daylight LED 60-Watt Replacement light bulbs offer outstanding energy efficiency, long-lasting performance and just-right brightness, all in one package. They’re dimmable and illuminate your home with cool, bluish white light. These are great for frequently used fixtures—GE Classic Daylight LED bulbs are rated to last twice as long as GE Basic Soft White LED bulbs and save 85 dollars in energy costs over the bulb's life versus a 60-Watt incandescent bulb. Unlike CFL bulbs, GE LED bulbs feature instant full brightness and are free of Mercury. Replace CFL and incandescent light bulbs with GE Classic Daylight LED general purpose light bulbs in indoor table lamps, sconces and open fixtures, including damp locations. GE Classic Plastic 60-Watt EQ A19 Daylight Dimmable LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) | 93122536