Mainstays Classic Open Shelf Nightstand, Dove Gray:Have everything you need to end the day at your bedside with the Mainstays Classic NightstandMade of laminated particleboard, the light gray finish gives the Nightstand a classic look that fits into any styleThe open shelf and cubby are perfect for storing books and magazines and the top shelf features an open back to allow easy access to outlets to charge your electronics. Place a reading lamp and alarm clock on the top surface. Open concept is perfect for your master bedroom or guest roomComplete your bedroom with the entire Classic collection that includes the Twin or Full/Queen Storage Headboard, 3 Drawer Dresser, 4 Drawer Dresser, and 6 Drawer Dresser. Various finishes can either be mixed or matched to fit your style (each sold separately)The Nightstand ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The top surface, shelf, and cubby will each hold 40 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 20.31"H x 15.67”W x 15.67”D