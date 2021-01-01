KITCHEN ESSENTIAL: These nonslip cutting boards are expertly designed to provide an exceptional experience, whether for cutting, slicing, dicing, mincing, or chopping. NONSLIP: Cutting boards are designed with nonslip edges for stability and control. DURABLE DESIGN: KitchenAid® plastic cutting boards feature a perimeter trench to collect excess liquids for easy cleanup. These boards are engineered to maintain shape over time and are gentle on knives for long-lasting durability.BPA-FREE: Cutting boards are made from BPA free, polypropylene plastic. The poly material is nonabsorbent and gentle on knives, keeping blades sharp.DISHWASHER SAFE: KitchenAid® plastic cutting boards are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.KitchenAid Kitchen Essentials:KitchenAid has everything you need to whip up your favorite sweet or savory recipes while using your KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Blender or Food Processor. With a complete line of tools and gadgets, KitchenAid will make the most beginner baker feel like a professional. Available in KitchenAid's most popular colors, expertly measure your favorite ingredients then mix and whisk in a durable mixing bowl with an easy pour spout. This stunning and enduring cutlery collection gives all chefs the leading edge they crave in the kitchen.One Year Hassle-Free Replacement and Lifetime Limited Warranty:KitchenAid products are warranted to be free from defects in material and workmanship. For one year from date of purchase, under normal use and care, KitchenAid will replace this product free of charge, if it is found to be defective in material or workmanship. In addition, from year two through the life of this product, any product found to be defective under conditions of normal use and care will be repaired at no charge or replaced with the same item or an item of equal or better value. See packaging for more information.Kitchenaid Classic Nonslip Plastic Cutting Board, 12x18-inch, White: KE703NOSMGA