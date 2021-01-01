From calphalon

Calphalon Classic Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Frying Pan

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Classic Nonstick 8-Inch Fry Pan is made with dual-layer nonstick for extra-easy food release and cleanup and constructed from durable hard-anodized aluminum for fast and even heating. The long stainless steel handle feels comfortable in your hand and stays cool on the stovetop. Gently sloped sides and flared edges make this small nonstick frying pan ideal for preparing eggs, omelets, and other delicate foods. Size: 12.5" W

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com