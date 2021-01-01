From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Classic No.1 Floor Lamp - Color: White - Size: 1 light
Sleek, chic and endlessly versatile. Standing over 4 feet tall with a slender Metal body and 2 articulating ball joints, the adjustable Classic No.1 Floor Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting casts light just where you need it. Using an incandescent bulb set behind a flared Linen shade with rolled edges, this piece radiates a bright, welcoming glow. Ball feet and a banded neck complete the cleverly crafted, modern design. Stand beside a sofa, desk or bed as a statement-making source of light. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass/White