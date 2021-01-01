Caracole Classic Mirrored Top Side Table

Part of Caracole Classic Collection from CaracoleApron of oracle silver leafAcrylic triangular legsWhisper of gold ferrules for a jewel-like effectMetal ferrules in whisper of goldTop is double layer of silkscreened mirror and clear glass.End tables are a quick way to jazz up any space. With an apron of Oracle silver leaf, this triangular piece has a double-layered, mirrored top that has been silk-screened with an artistic mesh pattern. Its clear acrylic triangular legs are finished in brilliant Whisper of Gold ferrules for a jewel-like effect.