Classic Large Round Rose Box

Our entire line of Eternity Roses are real, natural roses that have been delicately cultivated from our very own flower farm in Ecuador. Our stunning luxury boxed roses make an exquisite addition to any room, for any reason. With proper care, these delicate roses maintain their beautiful appearance for up to a year. Our roses maintain their freshness and longevity for up to a year without tedious and time-consuming maintenance. Simply keep the roses away from direct sunlight and within normal.