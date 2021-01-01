EK Classic InWin 303EK - Black ATX Case with Fully Integrated EK Distribution Plate & DDC Pump Ideal for Water-Cooling, Tempered Glass Window.

FULLY INTEGRATED DISTRIBUTION PLATE - The InWin 303EK is our first case that features a fully integrated distribution plate and DDC pump, making it an ideal for users looking to create a premium water-cooled PC. EASY INSTALLATION, ULTRA CLEAN BUILD - The integrated distribution plate allows for easy installation of hard tubing, with minimal bending and 8 x G 1/4' connections individually placed for streamline water-cooling. PRE-INSTALLED & POWERFUL DDC PUMP - With a flow rate of up to 1000 litres / hour, the InWin 303EK's 12V DDC Pump provides a high flow rate for ultra low running temperatures, pre-installed into the distribution plate. NO RESERVIOUR REQUIRED - The InWin 101 EK elminates the need for a dedicated reserviour, storing coolant in the distribution plate for a minimalist finish. BACK-LIT I/O WITH USB-C CONNECTIVITY - The front I/O panel of the InWin 303 is fully back-lit with white LEDs, featuring USB-C, USB 3.1 and HD Audio connections.