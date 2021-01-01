The Cooluli Classic 10-liter Thermoelectric Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge is durable, efficient, and stylishly compact. The Classic 10-L features upgraded foam for better insulation and goes from cooling to warming with one quick switch. It’s perfect anywhere you need to store food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare and beauty products, medications, and other essentials.?The Classic’s handy, lightweight profile has a roomy 10-liter capacity and the molded inset handles on each side make carrying it a breeze. Fits up to twelve 12-oz. soda/beer/drink cans or sixteen 20-oz. bottles! The Classic-10L mini refrigerator is perfect in your home, countertop, business/office, dorm, hotel room, car/motor vehicle, or on your next road trip or tailgate party!?Exclusive EcoMax Technology features a unique semiconductor operation that prevents frost, is quiet, energy efficient, and cost-effective—when maximum efficiency is reached, the Classic goes into ECOmode—saving you money! It’s 100% environmentally friendly and uses no refrigerants or Freons. The Classic-10L features a one-year limited warranty and Cooluli’s unparalleled customer service. Cooluli Classic 0.35-cu ft Freestanding Mini Fridge (Turquoise) | CL10L2T