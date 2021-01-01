LAUREL CANYON Classic Dark Brown 5-Piece Cast Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set with Round Table and Stackable Dining Chairs

Dine outdoors in style with the Round 5-piece Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Set, Dark Brown. This set seats 4 people with the 4 rust resistant cast aluminum stackable dining chairs with arms and the rectangular dining table. It is made from durable cast aluminum with a dark brown powder-coat finish that helps prevent rust, chipping, fading and corrosion. The outdoor dining table comes with an umbrella hole in the center of the table as well as Anti-Skid rubber tips on each table leg. A matching table skirt around the bottom gives more stability and design. Each dining chair also comes with Anti-Skid rubber tips on each leg too.