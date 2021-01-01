Brooklyn Loom Classic Cotton 2-Piece Burgundy Twin Duvet Set, Red

Crisp, cool and lightweight, just like your favorite button-down shirt. Made from 100% tight-weave cotton, making it more breathable for a good night’s rest especially for hot sleepers. Softer with every wash, while also giving that crisp hotel look, especially when ironed. The duvet uses an easy close, 11 inch flap to allow for easy insertion and removal of your down or down alternative comforter. You can wash this duvet with no worry of buttons popping off or ripping in the washing machine. Duvet covers do not include a stuffer which must be purchased separately. Duvet includes corner ties and features a button closure. Comforter insert not included and must be purchased separately. Includes: one twin XL duvet cover 68x90 inches with button enclosure and one standard sham 20x26 inches. Duvet includes corner ties and features a button closure. Comforter insert not included and must be purchased separately. Face and back is 100% natural cotton fabric for that soft, natural feel. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Color: Burgundy.