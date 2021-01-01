Classic Computer Chair With Footrest Adjustable Backrest Reclining Leather Office Chair

Computer Chair With Footrest Adjustable Backrest Reclining Leather Office Chair Feature: 100% brand new and high quality . Quantity:1pc. Material:stainless steel, leather. Color:Gold Backrest: 80x53cm Seat depth: 48cm Seat adjustable height: 45-53cm Applicable scene:Office, home life, beauty salons, Hotels, Internet cafes, restaurants, car show temporary Lounge, etc. Weight:20000g. Specifications: Five-claw design:Aluminum alloy prong base, aluminum alloy strength five-claw design, safe and secure, wear-resistant and durable. Frame: hard material, strong steel, anti-corrosion .Rotary pulley, 360 degree free rotation pulley, free movement, good stability. Sponge: High density foam sponge, high resilience sponge, moderate soft and hard, good resilience, no deformation. The shape of the sponge is both modern and ergonomic. It is comfortable to sit. Clean and convenient: with a soft and moderate towel can be removed from the surface of the dust, generally do not need deliberate maintenance. When the surface is stained, it can be wiped with clean cloth or special fabric cleaner according to the instructions. ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort. NOTE: Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight so as not to damage fabrics. Avoid using solvents and strong detergents and polish agents to handle surfaces. Package Includes: 1pc× Chair Color: Gold