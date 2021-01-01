From safavieh
Safavieh Classic Collection CL239C Handmade Traditional Oriental Premium Wool Area Rug, 4' x 6', Rust / Black
The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with 100% pure, premium wool and is given a luster wash to give it a plush, soft feel. This traditional rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 4' x 6' For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting rugs of the higest quality and unmatched style