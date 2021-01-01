DaVinci Gourmet Classic Coffee Syrup, Peppermint, Flavored Sweetener Syrup for Espresso Drinks, Tea and Other Beverages, Suited for Home, Cafe, Restaurant, Coffee Shop, 25.4 Fl Oz (Pack of 4)

COOL & SWEET: Enliven your creations with the cool minty flavor of this delicious peppermint syrup. Made with pure cane sugar, this delicious syrup features balanced sweetness and aromatic, invigorating peppermint flavor, delicious in coffee or hot cocoa. NATURALLY SWEET: Made with pure cane sugar, this syrup has all the sweet flavor you crave for your coffee, tea, and beverages. No artificial sweeteners, just natural sugar and natural flavors to enhance your drink just like at your favorite coffee shop. SAVOR EVERY FLAVOR: From Classic Vanilla, to Decadent Chocolate, Smooth Caramel, and Yummy White Chocolate; DaVinci has a flavor for every drink and every mood. Try our full line of syrups: Classic, Sugar-Free, Natural Syrups, Cocktail Mixers, and more! COMMITTED TO EXCELLENCE SINCE 1989: Since our founding in Seattle, Washington, DaVinci has created gourmet quality syrups for cafés, restaurants, & home kitchens. We focus on delivering consistently high-quality beverage solutions to all our customers. QUALITY BEYOND COMPARISON: DaVinci Syrups are of the highest gourmet quality and compare favorably to syrups from the likes of Torani, Ghirardelli, Monin, Starbucks, Skinny Mixes, Eden Gourmet, , Amoretti, Jordan's Skinny Syrups, and Maison Routin 1887